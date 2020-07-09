Pop-Up Sculpture GardenAnderson Ranch installs 17 artworks on Snowmass campus

Beautiful, relaxing, surprising and as social distancing-friendly as a walk in the park, the new sculpture exhibition at Anderson Ranch Arts Center is an art show made for our moment.

The show opened quietly Monday, July 6, without the usual receptions and fanfare that would attend this kind of happening. But it is a momentous undertaking: 17 sculptures installed across the campus from a mix of internationally renowned and Aspen area artists, from art stars like Sanford Biggers and Enrique Martinez Celaya to valley-based legends like James Surls and Nancy Lovendahl.

The work will remain on view through September 2021.

“This sculpture installation is one of the most exciting things to happen on the Ranch campus in years,” Ranch President and CEO Peter Wannders said. “It will activate the campus in an entirely new way, allowing visitors to enjoy the space and these incredible works of art from first-rate artists, all while being safe, healthy and at least 6 feet apart. We are so happy to be able to adapt our offerings in innovative ways during these extraordinary times.”

In the weeks leading up to the opening, installation turned the Ranch into a creative construction zone, with backhoes and diggers and cranes sliding all the pieces into place. The works range from the whimsical to the topical, from Charmaine Locke’s six-armed “open book” figure to Paula Crown’s polished aluminum clouds, Jaime Carrejo’s incisive monument made of cage fence to a piece from Sanford Biggers’ of-the-moment “BAM” series which confronts police killings of Black men in the U.S.

The exhibition was curated by Lissa Ballinger, now the Ranch’s director of exhibitions and sales. Along with the artists mentioned above, the show includes works by Ghada Amer, David Kimball Anderson, Ajax W. Axe, Mark Cesark, John Clement, Trey Hill, Richard Lapedes and Brad Reed Nelson.

