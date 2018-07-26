From the Vault: Outdoor Gear

"The joys of outdoor life in the Rocky Mountains are pictured and described in a new booklet," announced the Aspen Democrat-Times on June 20, 1911. The booklet, titled "Camping in the Rockies," was issued by the passenger department of the Denver and Rio Grande railroad. As the newspaper noted, "besides the well executed cover design in color, depicting a party of campers enjoying the evening around the glowing embers of a camp fire, the book contains thirty-three excellent half-tone illustrations, showing picturesque camping spots in the Rockies. The introduction of the book was written by Edward L. Sabin, who writes knowingly about places to go, supplies to be taken, tackle to be used and other valuable suggestions to the man who contemplates an outdoor vacation. The story is supplemented by some estimates, showing the cost of outing tours in Colorado, Utah and New Mexico, which includes railroad, hotel, carriage and other incidental expenses. Space is also devoted to camping conveniences, sites, supplies, suggestions and seasons."

