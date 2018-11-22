Opening Day!
November 22, 2018
When the snow gods send blessings with blanketed slopes plus prime air temperatures for snowmaking, there's only one way to celebrate — by going skiing! Locals started skinning Aspen Mountain over the past few weeks, strapping on boards and making their way to the Sundeck and in return for fresh turns. The same goes for Snowmass, Buttermilk and Highlands, as evidenced by photos on social media and tracks on the hill. Special thanks to Aspen Skiing Company for Aspen Mountain's early Opening Day over the weekend with four lifts running and 184 acres of terrain for skiing and riding. View the grooming report for updates and get out there!
To reach May with invites and insights, email allthewaymaymay.com
