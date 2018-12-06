Gunner’s Libations: Old school, new twist

• Chair 9 at The Little Nell opens for the season on Dec. 8 for apres ski. Hours are 3 to 8 p.m.

Have you ever wondered why an Old Fashion is called, well, an Old Fashion? The story is quite simple: Way back when bartenders began mixing up new cocktails with signature twists, purists would demand a drink the "old-fashion way."

Fair enough. But for The Little Nell's head mixologist Jacob Johnson, there's something to be said for blending the old with the new. Take the Chai Old Fashion, likely to be a staple on the apres-ski menu at the popular Chair 9. In this take on the standard Old Fashion, chai-infused bourbon, Demera syrup and Armarini cherries serve to soften the tastes.

"It's taking a classic and giving it a modern twist," says Johnson, giving laser-focus attention to creating the perfect orange peel topper for his hand-crafted libation. "And here at Chair 9, where the usual is your basic vodka-soda drink or maybe a glass of bubbles, this is something special…something a little out of the ordinary." All we can we say is that nothing is ever ordinary about a good cocktail in a happening apres-ski bar after a killer day on Ajax. Agree?

Libations was created by beloved Aspen Times publisher Gunilla Asher, who died June 2, 2014, after a brave battle with cancer. Cheers — to Gunner!