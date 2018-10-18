Offseason escape
October 18, 2018
Survey Says
Unlike ski bums and seasonal workers, the staff of The Aspen Times works year-round. But that doesn’t mean we don’t enjoy a good offseason escape — even if it’s just a weekend past the roundabout. Here are a few of our favorite places to go:
Moab, anywhere warm or with a beach, or Southern California.
Erica Robbie, Snowmass Sun editor
Paonia, especially for the Cider Fest at Big B’s Delicious Orchards in October.
Rose Laudicina, digital engagement editor
Marble when it’s quiet and low key, even after Slow Groovin’ closes. Or downtown Denver for an infusion of sports; usually cheap hotel rooms this time of year.
David Krause, editor
The beach — Costa Rica, Tamarindo.
Igor Laray, advertising representative
Paonia, warmer, Big B’s cider, wine tastings. Can’t go wrong! And you can stop at Slow Groovin’ in Marble on the way back.
Amy Laha, marketing and magazine manager
Iron Mountain Hot Springs, in Glenwood Springs. Go early enough and chances are you’ll be competing with far fewer bodies in the several small hot springs pools. You can pick pools of different temperatures while soaking in the scenery of the Colorado River and mountains surrounding Glenwood Springs. Or Twin Lakes, over Independence Pass, provides some of the best hiking in central Colorado. Whether it is an obscure route up a fourteener, a high mountain pass or a traverse that provides views of the Twin Lakes, the trails in the area offer it all.
Scott Condon, reporter
Any beach in the Caribbean — and a small boat to go with.
Dottie Wolcott, business manager
I like to head over Independence Pass one last time for the five-hour trip to Santa Fe, New Mexico. The “Intruders”-esque art gallery Meow Wolf is always a good time with its interactive exhibits and furniture that opens to reveal passageways to hidden rooms. The whole feel of the city is the perfect blend of hippie-meets-cowboy that I really enjoy.
Benjamin Welch, production manager
If I can’t get to the beach, I’ll take a few days out of cell range with good friends and family.
Jeanne McGovern, Aspen Times Weekly/magazines editor
There are many offseason adventures to be had. This fall, Aspen Times photographer Anna Stonehouse and a friend floated a section of the Green River called Labyrinth Canyon near Moab, Utah. In Anna's words: "Starting at Ruby Ranch, the duo floated 48 miles on flatwater down to Mineral Bottom — a four-day, three-night trip. The sandbars and beaches looked like the white sands of the Caribbean. Of course the headwinds were brutal, so I'd recommend not taking a raft; a canoe would be a good vessel choice (and needless to say, we coveted the boats with motors). It was beautiful, though, and it is what I imagine the Grand Canyon is like, less the whitewater." Here is the trip in photos …
