Survey Says

Unlike ski bums and seasonal workers, the staff of The Aspen Times works year-round. But that doesn’t mean we don’t enjoy a good offseason escape — even if it’s just a weekend past the roundabout. Here are a few of our favorite places to go:

Moab, anywhere warm or with a beach, or Southern California.

Erica Robbie, Snowmass Sun editor

Paonia, especially for the Cider Fest at Big B’s Delicious Orchards in October.

Rose Laudicina, digital engagement editor

Marble when it’s quiet and low key, even after Slow Groovin’ closes. Or downtown Denver for an infusion of sports; usually cheap hotel rooms this time of year.

David Krause, editor

The beach — Costa Rica, Tamarindo.

Igor Laray, advertising representative

Paonia, warmer, Big B’s cider, wine tastings. Can’t go wrong! And you can stop at Slow Groovin’ in Marble on the way back.

Amy Laha, marketing and magazine manager

Iron Mountain Hot Springs, in Glenwood Springs. Go early enough and chances are you’ll be competing with far fewer bodies in the several small hot springs pools. You can pick pools of different temperatures while soaking in the scenery of the Colorado River and mountains surrounding Glenwood Springs. Or Twin Lakes, over Independence Pass, provides some of the best hiking in central Colorado. Whether it is an obscure route up a fourteener, a high mountain pass or a traverse that provides views of the Twin Lakes, the trails in the area offer it all.

Scott Condon, reporter

Any beach in the Caribbean — and a small boat to go with.

Dottie Wolcott, business manager

I like to head over Independence Pass one last time for the five-hour trip to Santa Fe, New Mexico. The “Intruders”-esque art gallery Meow Wolf is always a good time with its interactive exhibits and furniture that opens to reveal passageways to hidden rooms. The whole feel of the city is the perfect blend of hippie-meets-cowboy that I really enjoy.

Benjamin Welch, production manager

If I can’t get to the beach, I’ll take a few days out of cell range with good friends and family.

Jeanne McGovern, Aspen Times Weekly/magazines editor