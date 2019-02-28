Legends & Legacies: New trend started in 1969

"Ski touring — the new trend," announced The Aspen Times on Jan. 2, 1969. "Twenty miles of marked trails in the Snowmass area, traversing old mining routes, wagon trails and still-used deer trails are put to a different use in what is becoming a new trend in skiing in this country — ski touring. Although it is the oldest form of skiing, it is just beginning to come into its own in America. For the second year at Snowmass, ski tour expert Lars Larsen is directing the tours which are adapted to the proficiency and desire of the tourers. Larsen also arranges moonlight tours on request. If there isn't enough moonlight skiers use torchlights of the variety used in the torchlight descent down Aspen Mountain at Winterskol. Compared to downhill skiing, ski touring is relatively simple and inexpensive. Larsen said ski tourers don't need the strength and stamina required for downhill skiing and complete equipment can be purchased for about $40 or rented for a reasonable fee."

The image at right shows a skier coming out of the Hunter Creek Valley, circa 1970.

