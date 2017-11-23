Mountain Mayhem: Winter at The Wheeler

The Cooking School of Aspen gleefully played host to the Wheeler Winter Series Preview Party on Nov. 16, attended by patrons, board members and staff. Gena Buhler, Wheeler Opera House executive director, unveiled the diverse programming in store this ski season from documentary films to concerts to comedy acts to family shows to live theater and more. Through partnerships with the Aspen Music Festival and School, Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, 5Point Film Festival, Belly Up and many others, the breadth of education and entertainment planned for the season is staggering.

The Wheeler truly is an asset to the community, providing opportunities for talent to be showcased onscreen and onstage and audiences to be engaged. The Wheeler Real Estate Transfer Tax Fund supports nearly 85 percent of the cost of this year's upcoming series, enabling access to the theater at very reasonable rates.

A great way to get involved and also support the organization is by becoming a Wheeler Wins member, just $10 a year with significant discounts and early access at the box office, meet-and-greet opportunities with artists and preferred pricing on concessions.

To join, view the robust winter calendar and more, visit http://www.wheeleroperahouse.com.