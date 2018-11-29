Mountain Mayhem: Winter at the Wheeler
November 29, 2018
CAN’T-MISS WINTER PROGRAMS
Wheeler Opera House’s Winter Season – Dec. 1 – March 26
JAS Café by Jazz Aspen Snowmass– Dec. 21 – March 30
Aspen Film Academy Screenings – Dec. 26 – 30
Aspen Words’ Winter Words – Jan. 8 – March 12
The Wheeler Opera House ushered in its upcoming winter season with a reception on Thursday, Nov. 15, for members of its Wheeler Wins program. Executive Director Gena Buhler unveiled the full season schedule as a preview, with tickets on sale to members that night. The lineup was formally announced to the public earlier this week with tickets now on sale through the box office.
In commemoration of its 130th anniversary this season, The Wheeler is "going bigger with a bustling lineup of theatrical attractions, comedy, family shows, film and more," Buhler noted.
For only $10, Roaring Fork Valley locals are encouraged to join the Wheeler Wins membership rewards program with benefits including advance ticket purchases, reduced rates on all Wheeler Presented and Co-Presented events, discounts at the bar plus invites to preview parties and meet-and-greets.
Learn more online: http://www.wheeleroperahouse.com/news/wheeler-wins
To reach May with invites and insights, email allthewaymaymay.com
CAN’T-MISS WINTER PROGRAMS
Wheeler Opera House’s Winter Season – Dec. 1 – March 26
JAS Café by Jazz Aspen Snowmass– Dec. 21 – March 30
Aspen Film Academy Screenings – Dec. 26 – 30
Aspen Words’ Winter Words – Jan. 8 – March 12
Trending In: Weekly
- The Aspen Times Most Anticipated Arts Events, Winter 2018-19
- What’s in your…: Local chef David Wang shares his kitchen must-haves
- Food Matters: 6 reasons to love eating in Aspen
- We’re due, right? Looking back at snow totals, Aspen is about ready for a big winter
- ‘How will this look on my wall?’ There’s an app for that
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen Mtn Powder Tours staffer survives complete burial by avalanche
- First-chair etiquette should be taught in ski school
- Charges filed in Maroon Creek crash involving 5 Aspen teens
- Aspen Deaf Camp closing campus, suspending operations for a year; nonprofit faces $145k tax lien
- Gondola cabin crashes during testing at Copper Mountain
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.