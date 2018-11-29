Mountain Mayhem: Winter at the Wheeler

The Wheeler Opera House ushered in its upcoming winter season with a reception on Thursday, Nov. 15, for members of its Wheeler Wins program. Executive Director Gena Buhler unveiled the full season schedule as a preview, with tickets on sale to members that night. The lineup was formally announced to the public earlier this week with tickets now on sale through the box office.

In commemoration of its 130th anniversary this season, The Wheeler is "going bigger with a bustling lineup of theatrical attractions, comedy, family shows, film and more," Buhler noted.

For only $10, Roaring Fork Valley locals are encouraged to join the Wheeler Wins membership rewards program with benefits including advance ticket purchases, reduced rates on all Wheeler Presented and Co-Presented events, discounts at the bar plus invites to preview parties and meet-and-greets.

Learn more online: http://www.wheeleroperahouse.com/news/wheeler-wins

