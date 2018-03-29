Mountain Mayhem: Time Travel Tuesdays

The Aspen Historical Society's diverse programming offered year-round is designed to engage the community and shine a light on the rich history of our valley. Among this was this winter's Time Travel Tuesdays, themed "Aspen to the Olympics: Our Legacy of Youth Sports." For the final segment of this series, on March 6, AHS board members, supporters and members of the community gathered at the Wheeler Opera House for a reception and panel discussion with several of Aspen's winter Olympians, including Jeremy Abbott, Gretchen Bleiler, Chris Klug, Beth Madsen, and Craig Ward with Chris Davenport as the moderator. They each spoke about their paths to the Olympics from childhood to world-class competitor, reflecting on Aspen as a training ground and support system and extending gratitude and praise toward their families, coaches and the community at large. Aztech Mountain generously sponsored this event. Learn more about the Aspen Historical Society and upcoming events via http://www.aspenhistory.org.

To reach May with invites and insights, email allthewaymaymay.com