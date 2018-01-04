Mountain Mayhem: The Now

Aspen Art Museum's ever-so-chic winter benefit, The Now, was a resounding success yet again, with Kitzia Goodman as event chair for the fourth year. Proceeds from the annual event, always held on Dec. 28, support educational and curatorial programs for the award-winning AAM.

Decked in festive winter wear, guests arrived via the grand stair or glass elevator to a cocktail reception on the top floor with caviar, sushi and a silent auction with fine wines. All were invited to descend to Gallery 1 for a glamorous under-the-sea themed seated dinner with a live auction led by Andrea Fiuczynski of Sotheby's, remarks from Goodman, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and AAM CEO and Director Heidi Zuckerman. Gov. Hickenlooper praised AAM for being "a model for what we're trying to do in the rest of the state" in regards to connecting contemporary art, programming and the community, adding his own mantra that "art feeds the soul."

For the denouement of the grand affair, American electronic music duo Odesza raised the roof with a riveting set on the rooftop as guests enjoyed dancing and desserts.

Sponsors of The Now include Aspen Magazine, Sotheby's, Flexjet, Sotheby's International Realty, Belly Up and Woody Creek Distillers.

To reach May with invites and insights, email allthewaymaymay.com