Mountain Mayhem: The Holidaze!

THe HOlidaze are upon us in more ways than one. SoulCycle is back for a holiday pop-up in the fitness-perfect setting of Boogie's Diner building. In partnership with smartwater, the studio runs through Jan. 1. Spin daily to classes led by instructors from around the country ­— Aya is a fave and I'm personally thrilled by the return of Roarke — as well as shop till youu drop — those leggings by Keri Wilson's company Goldsheep are to die for, made exclusively for the Destination Soul: ASPN experience.

The holiday party circuit has been in overdrive. Among the hubbub, Aspen Design Room hosted an open house on Dec. 21 featuring local art, photography, jewelry and interior design. Photographer Alan Becker showcased his prints of Hunter S. Thompson while Olivia Daane displayed her butterfly paintings in large and small format. Also that night, Marcus Lemonis of CNBC's The Profit, presented grand opening events at his two Aspen stores, MARCUS, in the Ute City Building, and RUNWAY, in the reimagined boutique formerly known as Courage B. The self-made millionaire Lemonis is know for his trademark slogan of "People, process and product" and effecting change in struggling businesses and turning them around to make (as you can likely guess) a profit. Executives from La Prairie skincare spent several days in Aspen in December, introducing a new product from their luxury line to media that will debut in February.

On Dec. 7, Krista Klees, founder and owner of Palladium Properties in Aspen, hosted the second annual Palladium Promises Luncheon. "When we started Palladium Properties, we envisioned a real estate company with heart, devoted to a strong sense of community and philanthropy," she explained. Klees created this festive event with food, wine, and an impressive and influential group of women to raise awareness for nonprofits near and dear to them. Participants gathered together to pledge their "Palladium Promise"­— to make a donation to a charity of their choice, which collectively totaled $19,720, nearly triple over last year. The organizations in attendance were The Hope Center, Response, Lucky Day Animal Shelter, The Art Base and English in Action who each received generous contributions for their very worthy causes.