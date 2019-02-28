Mountain Mayhem: The Artist Party

President's Day Weekend 2019 celebrated the contemporary art world with the Aspen Art Museum'a (AAM) newest benefit, The Artist Party, on Saturday night at the supper club 7908. Dovetailing with the grand affair, the night prior saw art openings at Baldwin Gallery and Boesky West Gallery.

For Saturday night's Artist Party, AAM CEO and Director Heidi Zuckerman welcomed all, expressing her gratitude for their generous support and leadership roles. The dinner and dancing soiree was hosted by Nancy and Richard Rogers as a fundraiser for the museum's year-round curatorial, educational and event programs.

The evening began with an intimate cocktail reception and dinner prepared by 7908 Aspen resident chef Craig Walker with wine pairings chosen by 7908 Master Sommelier Jonathan Pullis.

Artist attendees included Peter Coffin, Martin Creed, Sam Falls, Genieve Figgis, Dave Muller, Gedi Sibony, Mickalene Thomas and Racquel Chevremont, Fred Tomaselli, William Pope.L and Anicka Yi.

Event auctioneer Philae Knight guided guests through a bespoke six-lot auction with experiences donated by the aforementioned artists.

For the post-dinner festivities, 7908 resident DJ Bryan Normand aka Kid Kamillion, Kevin Joyal and Naka G set the tone for a dance party. Guest performers from dance troupes supporting Britney Spears, J-Lo and Madonna kept the floor vibrant and following along to the beats.

The 2019 AAM Artist Party is the first event in the AAM's yearlong celebration of significant milestones, including the museum's 40th anniversary as an accredited American Alliance of Museums institution, the fifth year in its award-winning Shigeru Ban-designed facility and the 15th year of the museum's banner ArtCrush summer gala — a major annual feature on the international contemporary art world's summer calendar.

