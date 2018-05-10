Mountain Mayhem: Staycation, All I Ever Wanted

Taking advantage of all the offseason offers locally, a group of Aspen-area friends recently ventured downvalley for a staycation. Martha Campbell of Woody Creek organized the get-together on the heels of her upcoming move out of town for work. It didn't take more than an email from Martha and an online calendar for crowd-sourcing opinions to confirm an ideal mud-season date. A baker's dozen were on the books for the action-packed getaway.

All arrived at Avalanche Ranch off of Highway 133 on a sunny Saturday afternoon, descending up the trio of natural hot springs pools that cascade from one to the next. After soaking up minerals from the springs for several hours, all disbanded to check into rooms at the historic Redstone Inn or the contemporary Distillery Inn in Carbondale. Next up was a dinner reservation at a king's table at the Redstone Inn, where all were treated to impeccable service and delicious dishes from the Inn's venerable menu.

Sunday morning started with a hatha yoga session at True Nature in downtown Carbondale, breakfast at Silo (my new favorite Carbondale coffee shop/breakfast spot) and a hike in full view of mighty Mount Sopris. All left rejuvenated and ready for another reunion soon!

To reach May with invites and insights, email allthewaymaymay.com