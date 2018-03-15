Mountain Mayhem: Solid Gold Gala

The Hotel Jerome ballroom was lit up in gold last weekend for the Wildwood School's annual benefit event. Guests arrived in shades of gold while others opted for all black with gold accents — all looked radiant. The perfectly orchestrated evening began with a reception in the Antler Bar with parents, alumni, teachers and supporters of the beloved preschool up Independence Pass. The silent auction, staged throughout the bar and ballroom was a telling indication of the creativity and hard work by those who helped coordinate it (read: they clearly knew their audience). The dozens of items and packages appealed to adults and kids such as stylish ski apparel in child sizes 3-6, babysitting services, a birthday party at the Red Brick and one on a firetruck, spa treatments, Disneyworld Park Hopper tickets and a child-size Tesla that charges like a real one. The live auction's four packages were equally as clever with the popular Booze Cruise for adults on the Wildwood schoolbus, an overnight stay at the stunning Smith Cabin on the backside of Aspen Mountain, dinner from European Catering and a date night in town with every detail considered. The evening continued with a delicious buffet dinner by the Hotel Jerome followed by dancing up a storm to Denver-based band Tunisia featuring 11 talented musicians sharing the stage and a packed dance floor.

The mission of the Wildwood School is to create a happy, caring and nurturing preschool dedicated to environmental exploration and artistic expression. Learn more about the Wildwood School by visiting http://www.wildwoodschool.org.

