Mountain Mayhem: PJ’s big B-Day

Aspen Realtor, longtime local and a friend to many, PJ Bory turned 40 earlier this month, marking the occasion with a grand celebration. His doting wife, Mae, made arrangements for a fabulous dinner at l'Hostaria for 130 guests, including family members and friends traveling from both coasts for the benchmark birthday. All wined, dined and danced — with a few touching and amusing toasts mixed in between — all in celebration of the much-loved guest of honor!