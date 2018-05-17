Mountain Mayhem: Offseason antics

Springtime in Aspen signals a quieter time of year, which is oftentimes a great way to recharge amid beautiful weather as tulips, poppies, crabapple trees and lilac bushes come alive and town runs at a more relaxed pace.

Over the weekend, a couple of festivities of note included a courthouse wedding and a birthday picnic in a park.

On Friday, May 11, Aspen dentist John Miller married Renee Prince at Pitkin County Courthouse with a handful of friends there to wish them well, throw rice and celebrate an exciting chapter ahead. John and Renee just moved to Basalt, are expecting a baby in June and plans are underway for a family ceremony in September in Woody Creek.

On Friday evening, Jesse Bouchard celebrated his 34th birthday with a party in the park arranged by fiancée Kim Edwards and friends. Guests enjoyed delicious dishes, lawn games, birthday cake and wishing Jesse a fabulous year ahead as he plans his wedding.

To reach May with invites and insights, email allthewaymaymay.com