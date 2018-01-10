Mountain Mayhem: New Year, New Snow

The last weekend of 2017 was a spirited one. On Dec. 30, Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club's Audi Ajax Cup returned for an eighth run, serving as the organization's largest fundraiser. Executive Director Mark Godomsky welcomed all to the parallel giant slalom race on Little Nell run, followed by an après-ski event at Shlomo's with a live auction. Godomsky expected this year's event to match the fundraising success of last year in the $500,000 range. There were 16 teams with a pro skier on each, including Olympic gold medalist Bode Miller, considered one of, if not the, greatest male alpine skiers in U.S. history. NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and World Cup skier Wiley Maple also joined the pro lineup. Team Super-G! won the Gorsuch Cup with pro Jonas Nyberg, beating team Middle Aged Guys on Skis and Johnson in the final. Upcoming AVSC events can be found online: https://www.teamavsc.org/Events.

Also on Dec. 30, Adam and Melony Lewis hosted an après-ski reception and book signing with Eric Motley, executive vice president at the Aspen Institute. Motley's new memoir is "Madison Park: A Place of Hope."

On Dec. 31, Michael Latousek of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and his family booked the back room of the brand-new Silver City Saloon for an après-ski birthday party. Latousek, also known as Bosco, had lots to celebrate beyond turning the big 5-0, as he also just won The Aspen Times' Best of Aspen Award for No. 1 Male Realtor.

This may have been the biggest New Year's Eve out on the town yet with sold-out dinner reservations, concerts and all-inclusive evenings across Aspen. Jane's Addiction at Belly Up Aspen, parties at the newly transformed St. Regis Aspen's Mountain Social Bar, Midnight Crush at Limelight Aspen, Clicquot Cats and The Dom Perignon Party at The Little Nell and dinner at Prospect with a visit to the Stoli Ice House at Hotel Jerome were all among the popular offerings.

To reach May with invites and insights, email allthewaymaymay.com