Mountain Mayhem: Lit up in blue for Ascendigo Blue Aspen event

Ascendigo Blue Aspen lit up Hotel Jerome on Saturday, Feb. 16, for an annual benefit raising funds and awareness for autism. Both the exterior of the building and Antler Bar and ballroom inside were awash with blue light, representing the color associated with autism. The evening featured curated cocktails and dinner stations, silent and live auctions, special guests, and entertainment.

All proceeds from Ascendigo Blue Aspen benefit Ascendigo Autism Services. Based in the Roaring Fork Valley, Ascendigo serves local, regional and national populations of youth and adults across the autism spectrum, providing opportunities for growth and independence through adventure sports camps, a comprehensive life program for autistic adults and outreach services for local families and schools.

Chris Davenport served as MC for the evening, auctioneer was Christian Kolberg and Capt. Sandra Yawn, a world-renowned captain in the yachting industry, was the celebrity guest. President and CEO Peter Bell gave a riveting speech, acknowledging the Roaring Fork Valley as "one of the most autism-friendly places in the world" for its embrace of those with the condition and the loved ones surrounding them.

Learn more by visiting their website: www. ascendigo.org.

To reach May with invites and insights, email mayselby@gmail.com.