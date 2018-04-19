Mountain Mayhem: Last Call

Aspen Mountain pulled out all the stops Sunday for a closing day of grand proportions. From the top to the base and parts in between, parties percolated at all elevations and all day long.

Starting at the summit, Aspen-Snowmass hosted a party at the height of the action with an '80s prom theme. The decor set the scene with a ginormous inflatable Gosling's Rum bottle towering over the Sundeck and a satellite bar set up outside serving dark 'n' stormy drinks and brews. Guests pulled prom dresses and leisure suits out of the closet and from the thrift shop and danced to Colorado '80s cover band The Goonies. Outgoing Aspen Mountain manager Peter King was named prom king and superstar skier Meg Olenick took the title of prom queen.

Mid-mountain at Buckhorn Cabin, Aspen 82 resumed its closing day tradition with a DJ dance party and barbecue with a view. DJs Golden, Zander, Nick Brown and Kevin Joyal took turns running the decks and their symphonic sounds could be heard across the slopes on Ajax Express, serving as a lure to the celebration.

Skiing Spar to the bar, at the base, Ajax Tavern took on a Mexican flair with La Ultima Fiesta featuring a Flamenco band and food and drink stations. Shlomo's shut it down with a DJ dance party echoing across the gondola plaza in spring skiing style.

To reach May with invites and insights, email allthewaymaymay.com