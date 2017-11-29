Mountain Mayhem: Happy Ski Birthday!

Aspenite Tess Strokes celebrated her birthday on the slopes last Sunday, Nov. 26. The athletic mother of a 4-year-old ripper named Hagen started skiing herself at the ripe age of 2 and has had many a birthday on the snow. Skiing's in her blood, as well as her husband Greg's, and both embrace the sport and enjoy exposing it to their little guy.

She grew up skiing at Mount Bachelor near her hometown of Bend, Oregon. Her parents first met on the slopes of Sun Valley and her dad was a ski patroller in Mammoth and a ski instructor in Taos.

A dozen friends joined her on Aspen Mountain on Sunday for top-to-bottom runs then après drinks fireside. Her favorite run of the day — Silver Dip for "its pitch and good chalk" and her favorite cocktail over après — "spiked hot cocoa and sparkling rosé!"

Contact May with insights, invites or info: allthewaymaymay@hotmail.com