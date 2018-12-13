Mountain Mayhem: Gingerbread Workshops

For more than 40 years, the Buddy Program has been serving youth in the Roaring Fork Valley community, empowering them through mentoring experiences in order to achieve their full potential. One of the most engaging experiences all year for Buddies is the Gingerbread House Workshop to start off the holiday season. This year marked the sixth anniversary of this tradition, which expanded to become twin workshops, both hosted by Helen and Jim Fifield and Karen Wing. The first one took place in Aspen on Dec. 1 at The Little Nell with a private reception afterward for sponsors and board members at Residences at The Little Nell where several professionally decorated houses were raffled off to take home. A second workshop was staged in Carbondale at the Third Street Center.

More than 100 Little and Big Buddies participated, decorating their very own gingerbread houses to help ring in the holiday season. Helen Fifield led the activities, lending her expertise in the kitchen and with creative support. Each child proudly departed afterward with their gingerbread house to take home. The workshops not only serve as an opportunity for buddies to enjoy together, but also are significant sources of funds for the organization thanks to the generous sponsors.

