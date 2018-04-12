Mountain Mayhem: Closing time

Last Sunday, April 8, marked the end of the season at Buttermilk with Bacon Day and Aspen Highlands with the signature closing-day festivities. The beloved ski patrol is always a central part of both celebrations, as they're thanked for their hard work all season. They also often bust out a barbecue on the slopes that day. At Buttermilk, they grilled for guests, handing out bacon by the strips. At Highlands, the traditional top-of-the bowl barbecue was postponed to next year, as the bowl was kept closed due to mixed conditions from recent rain and snow.

Parties popped up all over Highlands, also known as the locals' mountain, with locals and guests from farther afield decked out in costumes from farm animals to Santa Claus and beyond. The staff at Cloud Nine took on an '80s hair band theme with their attire and soundtrack. Picnic Point was a natural gathering spot for scores of skiing and snowboarding revelers. And the base was as big as ever with dueling decks from the Ritz and the Ale House with DJs spinning.

If you've got it in you for another weekend send-off for the season, swing by Snowmass on Saturday, April 14, for the Elk Camp Surf + Snow Beach Party and on Sunday, April 15, for Schneetag mid-mountain and the Smith Optics Grudge Match at the base. On Aspen Mountain, Sunday's festivities include a party at the top and at the base — both featuring live music. Eighties cover band The Goonies play the Sundeck from noon to 3 p.m. with Dark 'n' Stormy drink specials while Mexican band Mala Rumba, flying in from Cabo for the occasion, will play flamenco classics at Ajax Tavern from 2 to 5 p.m. at La Ultima Fiesta.

Check online for further details here: http://www.aspensnowmass.com/while-you-are-here/events/closing-day-parties.

To reach May with invites and insights, email allthewaymaymay.com