Mountain Mayhem: Backstage at Spamalot

Aspen Community Theatre presented the Tony Award-winning Spamalot over the past two weekends to wildly responsive audiences. Described as being "lovingly ripped off from the 1975 classic film 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail,'" the story of Spamalot follows King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table on a quest for the grail with a series of special guest encounters along the way, one might say.

Aspen Community Theatre was founded in 1975, and for this fall production the volunteer cast comprised 26 members with many familiar faces as co-workers, neighbors, relatives and friends from throughout the valley.

Wendy Moore served as director of the show with support from her husband Bob Moore as assistant director. Producer Rita Hunter shared her take on this year's production selection, noting, it was "the exact perfect show for this year — with everything that's going on, we need a few good laughs and it provided that for all of us with some good humor."

Costume designer Colleen Fawley was responsible for the Broadway-caliber clothing and costumes worn onstage, and explained "the rental included 80 percent and the rest were part of the Aspen Community Theatre stash, and they made a few more."

For performer Nina Gabianelli, her favorite thing about the show this year was "the absolute ridiculous nature of being a grown up and being able to play like a child," adding, "go big or go home!"

To support ACT and learn more, visit http://www.aspencommunitytheatre.com.

