Mountain Mayhem: 39th annual Aspen Filmfest

Over six days last week, Aspen Film filled the Wheeler Opera House and Isis Theater in Aspen and the Crystal Theatre in Carbondale with riveting reels, filmmaker Q&As, panel discussions and more for the 39th annual Aspen Filmfest. Under the direction of Susan Wrubel, in her second year running the beloved non-profit, Aspen Film embraced the theme of "activism and advocacy for change, the triumph of the human spirit over adversity, the meaning of family, and the tenacity of some incredibly strong women — and kids, for that matter," in her words.

I had the pleasure of attending the Sept. 25 opening reception at The Wheeler, with tantalizingappetizers from Mawa's Kitchen, followed by director Steve McQueen's heist thriller "The Widows," which kept the audience rapt for two hours. Other films that moved me and won praise were Audience Award Runner-Up "3 Days 2 Nights" and Audience Award for Best Film winner "Momentum Generation."

Save the dates for upcoming productions by Aspen Film including Academy Screenings over the holidays and Aspen Shortsfest from April 2 to 7. http://www.aspenfilm.org.

To reach May with invites and insights, email allthewaymaymay.com