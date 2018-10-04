Mountain Mayhem: 39th annual Aspen Filmfest
October 4, 2018
Over six days last week, Aspen Film filled the Wheeler Opera House and Isis Theater in Aspen and the Crystal Theatre in Carbondale with riveting reels, filmmaker Q&As, panel discussions and more for the 39th annual Aspen Filmfest. Under the direction of Susan Wrubel, in her second year running the beloved non-profit, Aspen Film embraced the theme of "activism and advocacy for change, the triumph of the human spirit over adversity, the meaning of family, and the tenacity of some incredibly strong women — and kids, for that matter," in her words.
I had the pleasure of attending the Sept. 25 opening reception at The Wheeler, with tantalizingappetizers from Mawa's Kitchen, followed by director Steve McQueen's heist thriller "The Widows," which kept the audience rapt for two hours. Other films that moved me and won praise were Audience Award Runner-Up "3 Days 2 Nights" and Audience Award for Best Film winner "Momentum Generation."
Save the dates for upcoming productions by Aspen Film including Academy Screenings over the holidays and Aspen Shortsfest from April 2 to 7. http://www.aspenfilm.org.
To reach May with invites and insights, email allthewaymaymay.com
Trending In: Weekly
- Best of offseason entertainment: 20 reasons to stick around Aspen this fall
- The pioneer of ruin: Amid a desolate mess in Cisco, Utah, a young woman resurrects a home
- Finding aspens near Aspen: Fall colors hitting their peak around central Colorado
- ‘How will this look on my wall?’ There’s an app for that
- Aspen Times Weekly: Anthony Bourdain 2.0
Trending Sitewide
- Basalt apartment complex potentially closed for weeks after water pipe collapses
- Glenwood Canyon open after semi goes off I-70 upper deck to lower deck
- Mountain biker who died at Snowmass ID’d as Woody Creek local, kayaking expert
- DA: Pitkin County sheriff candidate may have broken law
- Prison sentence for Aspen rental home squatter