Libations: Pumpkin beers

If summer is the season for fruity cocktails and crisp white wines, fall is the time of year for beer — or at least it is in my world. And while there's nothing wrong with a frosty Bud Light for Monday Night Football, what I really want on these brilliant but brisk autumn afternoons is a good craft beer. Thankfully, there are many to choose from — including an array of seasonal beers that pair great with the foods we crave with the change of season. To name a few, specifically brewed for the Halloween-lover in all of us: Pumpkin Ale from Schlafly Beer in St. Louis, Missouri, Punkin Ale from Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Milton, Delaware, and Pumpkick by our own Colorado-based New Belgium Brewing.