Libations: Marshmallow shots taking S’mores to next level

How to: Roast marshmallow. Let cool slightly. Use a fork to smoosh/scoop an indentation. This is the edible shot glass. Fill with equal parts vodka and Kahlúa. Bottoms up and down the hatch!

S'mores are all the rage in Snowmass this season, offered for free during après ski in Base Village and the Snowmass Mall (3:30 to 4:30 p.m.) and at The Artisan Restaurant at the Stonebridge Inn (3:30 to 4 p.m.), which recently unveiled new stone fire pits on its outdoor patio with mountain views.

Beat the crowds and head to the Artisan bar, where Pascal Burnam pours a Russian-inspired shot of vodka and Kahlúa into a freshly toasted marshmallow. We can't think of a better way to celebrate Snowmass Ski Area's 50th anniversary — all winter long.