 Libations: Marshmallow shots taking S'mores to next level

Libations: Marshmallow shots taking S’mores to next level

by Amanda Rae
Courtesy photo |

S'mores are all the rage in Snowmass this season, offered for free during après ski in Base Village and the Snowmass Mall (3:30 to 4:30 p.m.) and at The Artisan Restaurant at the Stonebridge Inn (3:30 to 4 p.m.), which recently unveiled new stone fire pits on its outdoor patio with mountain views.

Beat the crowds and head to the Artisan bar, where Pascal Burnam pours a Russian-inspired shot of vodka and Kahlúa into a freshly toasted marshmallow. We can't think of a better way to celebrate Snowmass Ski Area's 50th anniversary — all winter long.

Libations was created by beloved Aspen Times publisher Gunilla Asher, who died June 2, 2014, after a brave battle with cancer. Cheers — to Gunner!

MAKE IT

1 marshmallow

Woody Creek Distillers vodka

Kahlúa liqueur

How to: Roast marshmallow. Let cool slightly. Use a fork to smoosh/scoop an indentation. This is the edible shot glass. Fill with equal parts vodka and Kahlúa. Bottoms up and down the hatch!

