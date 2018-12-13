Legends & Legacies: Snowmass scene

"Snowmass Mall is where to be on Tuesday night," announced the Aspen Flyer in 1981. "Every Tuesday night is a special night on the mall at Snowmass Resort. The shops stay open until 9 p.m. and offer weekly specials. The restaurants often drop their cover charges for the Tuesday night festivities … and they too offer specials on meals and drinks. If you don't have your own transportation, don't worry … you can catch the county bus at Rubey Park at 5 p.m. or at several other times during the evening (also see the ad for the schedule) and you can take the 'midnight special' county bus back to Aspen. Have a good time… if it's Tuesday, it must be Snowmass." The image above shows the Popcorn Wagon in the Snowmass Village Mall in the late 1970s.

