Hold ‘em: knix ‘The Catalyst’ high-impact sports bra

Bounding up stairs, skipping down Smuggler, or hammering out jumping jacks and burpees in an HIIT series recently, I felt an unusual sensation. Make that lack of sensation: no boob jiggle!

As most females know well, a sports bra that offers total support without bulk or discomfort is a fit-fashion unicorn, but knix's new high-impact model, The Catalyst—which launched Sept. 25 after three years of rigorous scientific testing—delivers on all counts. In fact, the Catalyst boasts a 76 percent reduction in "bounce rate," when compared with 800 other bras on the market. My babies did not budge.

Silky, triple-layer fabric and patented bonded construction make the Catalyst bra seamless and featherlight; athlete-adored compression technology meets encapsulation: molded cups that cradle each breast, minimizing the dreaded, smooshed, "uniboob" look. Rivulets of chest sweat may be a gripe of the past, too, thanks to moisture-wicking, quick-dry material and a Tri-Flow ventilation panel positioned between the tatas.

A gal needn't have a massive rack to appreciate a bra that holds her busom close: vigorous activity can, over time, weaken delicate connective tissue and accelerate eventual sag. (Never mind the ow!) So, knix covers ladies big and small, sizing from 32A to 42G. I appreciate the 10 strap-adjustment slots, which create a custom fit fast for those with long torsos, small shoulders, and other needs in between.

My only complaint: the Catalyst's traditional straps don't play well with racerback tops. However, because knix researchers learned that a top issue concerning maximum-support bras for nearly all women is shedding the damn thing post-sweat session, the company opted for an ergonomic, triple-hook back clasp. I'll deal with that, because the Catalyst is the tits.

Amanda Rae was the gear and product columnist for Berkshire Living magazine for its entire run, 2004 to 2011.