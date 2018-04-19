Libations: High Ball for high times with Humboldt’s Finest

Humboldt Distillery is planning to celebrate 4/20 with cocktails using its cannabis-infused vodka, Humboldt's Finest. The award-winning infused vodka from northern California is available in a growing number of markets across the country, including Colorado.

In Aspen, it is available at The Gant bar, but you have to ask for it by name; you won't find it on the menu.

"Humboldt's Finest is infused with a legal food-grade hemp, without any detectable THC, so it's legal in all 50 states," says Abe Stevens, founder of Humboldt Distillery. "It does, however, retain a botanical aromatic quality reminiscent of fresh cannabis that gives it a pleasant herbal character, which makes some very tasty cocktails. One of my personal cocktail favorites is the Hemp Highball."

The infused vodka uses a locally grown hemp, whose domestic cultivation was only recently authorized with the passage of the 2014 United States Farm Bill. Hemp is the strain of cannabis grown for food, fiber and other industrial purposes. Hemp is distinguished from marijuana in that by law its THC content must be less than 0.3 percent. The hemp used for the vodka infusion is from some of the first legally grown crops in the country since prohibition.

Humboldt's Finest has received a number of accolades within the distilled spirits industry in the past year. It stood out among thousands of other entrants to win a Double-Gold Medal at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and the spirit was also awarded an exceptional 93 points in The Tasting Panel Magazine.