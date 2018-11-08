Mountain Mayhem: Halloween Town

Every Oct. 31 in Aspen, the freaks come out at night. This year was a bit milder than usual given Halloween fell on a Wednesday and temperatures dipped below freezing once the sky went dark. That translated into trick or treating at the North Forty ending earlier than normal for the younger set. And while the adult crowds around town were a bit thinner than in years past, the traditional haunts from Belly Up to Caribou Club to Mi Chola still served as top places to see and be seen. New this year, 7908 Supper Club transformed into "7908 Suffer Club," hosting a fundraiser for the Aspen Fire Department and Mountain Rescue. A ghoulish-decorated fire truck ablaze with lights was parked out front on the Hyman Avenue Mall, luring guests inside for dinner, drinks and dancing, benefiting our first responders.

