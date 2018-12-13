Gunner’s Libations: In the Limelight

YOU KNOW YOU'VE MET a true mixologist when a salad inspires a cocktail.

"It was just so good," says Carrie Williams, food and beverage manager at the new Limelight Hotel Snowmass, "I knew I could re-create the flavors in a drink."

The salad sounds ordinary enough given the current culinary landscape: beets, goat cheese, candied ginger. But the drink — well-dubbed as Drop the Beet — is another story.

Infused with beets for four to five days, the vodka lays the groundwork for this eye-catching red – well, actually beet-colored – libation. You taste the hearty root vegetable and then, quickly, your tastebuds twist with the ginger liqueur and citrus kick; the sugar rim brightens the entire experience

Infusing spirits — tequila, brandy and more – is something Williams plans to bring to the Limelight as it becomes the cornerstone of Base Village's apres-ski scene.

"We want our menus — both drink and food — to match our clientele," she says. "Here in Snowmass, that's creative but not too far out there. We are creating an experience."

Recommended Stories For You

If Williams' Drop the Beet is any indication, they are on the right track."

Libations was created by beloved Aspen Times publisher Gunilla Asher, who died June 2, 2014, after a brave battle with cancer. Cheers — to Gunner!