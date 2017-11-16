Gunner’s Libation: Pom-Apple Fizz

At one point this summer, a friend discovered a new beverage — Truly. Marketed as "a gluten-free spiked sparkling water," Truly Spiked & Sparlking does not contain any liquor or spirits; the alcohol comes from fermented cane sugar and a hint of fruit. Sitting by the lake or after a long hike, I found Truly — served over ice or straight out of the bottle, in one of any of the flavors offered (Colima Lime, Grapefruit & Polemo, Sicilian Blood Orange, Lemon & Yuzu), to refreshing, light and with just the right amount of kick. Now, the makers of Truly are finding ways to bring this seemingly summertime sipper into the holiday season; a way to keep things a little lighter at this time of year where hearty food and heavy drinks seem to take center stage. For Thanksgiving, try a Pom-Apple Fizz, for example. While it might not replace a bold wine with your holiday feast, I can see myself day-drinking one of these while watching football on the couch. In fact, I think I will.

MAKE IT 6 oz. Truly Spiked & Sparkling Pomegranate 1 oz. Cranberry juice 1 oz. Apple cider 1 oz. Cinnamon Spice Tea Infused Cognac Rosemary sprig Apple slices Combine cranberry juice, apple cider and cinnamon spice tea-infused cognac in a large rocks glass with ice. Top with Truly Spiked & Sparkling Pomegranate. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and apple slices. *Created by Natasha David, Nitecap