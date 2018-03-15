Gunner’s Libation: Painkiller Perfect

After peeling off another layer, lightly panting and pushing the gondola windows down on an exceptionally hot March day, my friends and I settled into the bucket to explore some of life's more important questions, like why doesn't the Sundeck serve frozen drinks in spring?

The collective craving for a cold, sweet liquid proved so intense that one friend left the slopes to grab a milkshake in town.

That evening, which was still so warm that I wore a skirt sans tights, the libation gods at the Viceroy Snowmass graced me with a Painkiller cocktail.

To be clear, the Painkiller is not frozen, though it is cold and refreshing and quenched my dry taste buds in the same manner as any frozen drink, only without the unwanted brain freeze and (maybe) less sugar.

Crafted with Diplomático Reserva (a Venezuelan sipping rum), Bacardi 8 Year rum, pineapple juice, coconut cream, orange juice, citric acid and nutmeg, the result is tropical and fresh meets creamy, smooth and sweet.

And speaking of perfect, the presentation also was on point.

Why drink out of a glass when you can sip from a rose gold pineapple?