Gunner’s Libation: Maison Bérêche et Fils Montagne Champagne at The Little Nell

In Aspen, we toast to the New Year all week long. So, celebrate the first weekend of 2018 with — what else? — a flute of bubbly! Better yet, make it Champagne unavailable anywhere else: a French sparkler produced exclusively for The Little Nell by Maison Bérêche et Fils Montagne.

Just 80 cases of the pinot noir-based brut reserve blend arrived in July to the element 47 restaurant, overseen by wine director Carlton McCoy. And this is the first time the Master Sommelier has chosen to repeat collaboration for a second year since initiating the custom program in 2013.

When McCoy visited Bérêche et Fils in Marne-la-Vallée in 2015 to discuss the style of Champagne desired — "something richer than the blanc de blancs from the first collaborations and more diverse to serve at the table" — he learned that the company had been working on an experimental cuvée from grand cru and premier cru vineyards.

"With five-and-a-half years on the lees before disgorgement—the same for Dom Pérignon or any grande marque Champagne—this was exactly what we had in mind," McCoy says. "Acidity isn't high, so it's softer on the palate."

Cheers, my dears!