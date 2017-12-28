Gunner’s Libation: Lion’s Tail

Combine first three ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Shake until very cold. Strain into a chilled lowball glass. Garnish with lime wheel, if desired. Serve.

Classic with a twist: That describes both the Lion's Tail cocktail and the new Velvet Buck restaurant unveiled recently at the St. Regis Aspen Resort. Though the bar pours cocktails aged in petite oak barrels (Boulevardier or Rumhattan, the flavors of each mellowed over a month or more), this spin on a lemony whiskey sour will roar good riddance to 2017. Here the Lion's Tail — a 1930s-era quaff crafted using "pimento dram" or liqueur pressed from Jamaican pimento (allspice) berries — is prepared with Kentucky's finest Buffalo Trace bourbon whiskey, lime juice, and spicy-sweet St. Elizabeth. The last ingredient lends exotic notes that remind us of the tropics and the soon-departed holidays all at once.