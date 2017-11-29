Gunner’s Libation: Good Gifts

December is here, so now is the time to shop for holiday gifts. Below is an idea for "cooks who like to drink." More ideas to follow next week …

Little Book "The Easy" Blended Straight Whiskey: Fans of Booker's bourbon will love Little Book. It was released in October from Freddie Noe, son of seventh-generation beam master distiller Fred Noe. I am a personal fan of Booker's and a huge fan of American whiskey, so I couldn't wait to taste Freddie Noe's first release in the Little Book series. The new limited-release whiskey is Little Book "The Easy." It is aptly named as it goes down easy. Smooth and rich and perfectly balanced, it is destined to become a fast favorite. Freddie drew inspiration from the classic components of bourbon to create his first-ever whiskey expression. It features uncut and unfiltered Kentucky straight bourbon blended with corn whiskey, rye whiskey and malt. As Freddie takes on an expanding role in the family business, Little Book is a nod to what he's learned so far from the generations of distillers before him especially his grandfather, legendary distiller Booker Noe. Little Book "The Easy" is available nationwide for $79.99 for a 750-ml bottle and at http://www.binnys.com. If you miss it, take heart because the distillery plans to release a new expression every fall.