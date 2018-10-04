 Gunner’s Libation: Beer Hacks | AspenTimes.com

Gunner’s Libation: Beer Hacks

by LEANNE ITALIE for The Associated Press
AP | Workman

This cover image released by Workman shows "Beer Hacks: 100 Tips, Tricks, and Projects," by Ben Robinson. The book will be released on Oct. 2. (Workman via AP)

Beer snobs, turn away, Ben Robinson has some hacks involving your favorite, foamy beverage. The editor in chief of The Observer has written a handy little every guy's illustrated guide of 100 tips, tricks and projects involving beer. Heading to Munich for Oktoberfest, or perhaps just out to the ball park? He has the best ways to partake. Oops, forgot that bottle opener. Robinson's got you covered. Want to stash some for later? You can do that under the right conditions. At 37, the Long Islander has been partaking since his college days, but why write an actual book about the stuff? It has remained a passion, he told The Associated Press in a recent interview. "I went to college in Wisconsin, which is a place that is very devoted to beer in many ways," he said. "In college is really when I had my first very good beer. There was a brew pub called the Angelic that we would go to. Back then, if you went to a bar with your parents (pre-21) and your parents said it was OK, they would serve you beer."

BEER BASICS

MAKE THEM COLD QUICK

Warm beer. If it’s not your thing, it’s your nightmare. When you’re really, really thirsty and you come home to a beerless fridge, Robinson has some ideas.

Wet a rag, paper towels or a dish towel, ring out the excess and wrap up your brew for a trip into the freezer. On top of an ice tray or in actual ice is even better. A standard 12-ounce can or bottle should take 10 minutes or less to get to an enjoyable temperature.

That’s the path of least resistance. You can grab a receptacle, ice and cups and cups of salt for a cold spin. The ETA is about three minutes of spinning. If you’re in a really, really big hurry, like 20 to 30 seconds worth, always have a carbon dioxide fire extinguisher handy. Just put the warm beer in a bucket and fire away in quick blasts of one to two seconds. Quickly rinse.

But remember these words: carbon dioxide fire extinguisher. Not a monoammonium phosphate version.

