Green Gala for Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is an international, non-governmental and nonprofit organization that was founded in 1976. Habitat for Humanity of the Roaring Fork Valley is an independently funded, peak-performing local affiliate. At the end of January, Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork reopened its ReStore, fêted with a Green Gala on March 3. The occasion celebrated this exciting step in long-term sustainability and the ability to build more homes for more families, more quickly and more efficiently.

The Green Gala served as a super fundraiser with 250 or so supporters in attendance enjoying entertainment, food and drink stations and an opportunity to view the new space. Guests wore green and took the theme to various heights — from plaid golf pants to bright bow ties to kelly green leisure suits to emerald dresses and more.

The Green Gala also served as a channel to inform the community about upcoming projects and efforts such as Project to Partnership designed to have a tremendous impact for local teachers. For more information about this valuable resource, to volunteer or contribute, visit http://www.habitatroaringfork.org.

