Green Gala for Habitat for Humanity
April 6, 2018
Habitat for Humanity is an international, non-governmental and nonprofit organization that was founded in 1976. Habitat for Humanity of the Roaring Fork Valley is an independently funded, peak-performing local affiliate. At the end of January, Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork reopened its ReStore, fêted with a Green Gala on March 3. The occasion celebrated this exciting step in long-term sustainability and the ability to build more homes for more families, more quickly and more efficiently.
The Green Gala served as a super fundraiser with 250 or so supporters in attendance enjoying entertainment, food and drink stations and an opportunity to view the new space. Guests wore green and took the theme to various heights — from plaid golf pants to bright bow ties to kelly green leisure suits to emerald dresses and more.
The Green Gala also served as a channel to inform the community about upcoming projects and efforts such as Project to Partnership designed to have a tremendous impact for local teachers. For more information about this valuable resource, to volunteer or contribute, visit http://www.habitatroaringfork.org.
To reach May with invites and insights, email allthewaymaymay.com
Trending In: Weekly
- Aspen Shortsfest: ‘The Driver is Red’ recounts the 1960 capture of Adolf Eichmann
- ‘How will this look on my wall?’ There’s an app for that
- Alleyway animal: Tanuki To Go is the rising sun of Aspen takeout
- High Country: A New Cannabis Infused Seder
- Aspen Art Museum’s ‘Ritual’ to host aura photography, meditation and salad-tossing
Trending Sitewide
- Alleged thief who was drunk misplaces ski gear in Aspen, charged with felony
- Judge freezes ownership of marijuana mogul’s Snowmass home
- You might recognize new Aspen jail director’s name
- Snowmass cops: Boyfriend steals family jewels
- Aspen Skiing Co. ‘clawed back’ from poor start to season; state trade group isn’t talking