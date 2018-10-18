From the Vault: Gone fishing

Aspen residents have always taken time to visit other locales; as the Aspen Daily Times reported on Aug. 26, 1908, "Frank Watson is filling the vacancy of his brother in the grocery store of Franklin and Watson, while Ralph is taking his annual vacation. He left yesterday morning on the Midland for New Castle, to join a party of friends and will leave Thursday morning for Trappers' Lake on White River. They will spend a week hunting and fishing. Ralph will remember all of his friends with fish and game on his return." The image above shows a man and woman enjoying a fishing trip on a river, possibly the Colorado, circa 1910.

