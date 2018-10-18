From the Vault: Gone fishing
October 18, 2018
Aspen residents have always taken time to visit other locales; as the Aspen Daily Times reported on Aug. 26, 1908, "Frank Watson is filling the vacancy of his brother in the grocery store of Franklin and Watson, while Ralph is taking his annual vacation. He left yesterday morning on the Midland for New Castle, to join a party of friends and will leave Thursday morning for Trappers' Lake on White River. They will spend a week hunting and fishing. Ralph will remember all of his friends with fish and game on his return." The image above shows a man and woman enjoying a fishing trip on a river, possibly the Colorado, circa 1910.
This photo and more can be found in the Aspen Historical Society archives at aspenhistory.org.
Trending In: Weekly
- Mark Stevens’ latest Colorado wilderness thriller unravels a marijuana mystery
- Artificial intelligence: FDA bans 7 synthetic food additives, finally
- ‘How will this look on my wall?’ There’s an app for that
- Finding aspens near Aspen: Fall colors hitting their peak around central Colorado
- Downstream Flow: Main Street Carbondale welcomes 3 new restaurants
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen girl speaks out in video about alleged rape
- Sex assault suspects appear in court together in Aspen
- Aspen Snowmass among resorts trying to battle ‘snow hangover’ from last winter
- Camper occupant injured and driver arrested after crash
- Superintendent says Aspen district’s reputation unfairly attacked