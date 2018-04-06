Gear Review: Cinch Tent
April 6, 2018
Tent design, at its fundamentals, has not changed in centuries. But that doesn't mean innovation has stopped. It doesn't mean you cannot include built-in lanterns, light-up stakes and solar power.
Thus is the Cinch, a tent starting at $299 with add-ons to make "roughing it" a lot less rough.
Initially launched in 2014 as a roomier alternative to traditional tents, the Cinch roared back onto Indiegogo this month. It has raised nearly a quarter-million dollars with the promise of solar power and more.
Panels soak in sun and store the energy. LED lights illuminate the interior. It's all smartphone-controllable via an app.
As the name suggests, the Cinch is easy to set up. Built-in poles coil up into a disc-shape carrying case and spring up to deploy the shelter in seconds.
The tents also connect. You can link up several Cinch tents to form a wormlike unit of rooms.
Who should buy this strange new kind of shelter? The Cinch is aimed at the festival scene and car campers looking for something different. Cinch is for sale on Indiegogo now. If you want to rough it the easy way, this could be the place to start.
Stephen Regenold writes about outdoors gear at http://www.gearjunkie.com.
