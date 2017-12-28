From the Vault: Working around Sunday New Year’s Eve

On Dec. 29, 1961, The Aspen Times announced the plans of local restaurants to celebrate New Year's Eve a day early. As the paper noted, "In spite of tradition, New Year's Eve will fall on Saturday, Dec. 30, in Aspen rather than on Sunday, Dec. 31. At least that is the date set by the Aspen Restaurant Association last week for parties in local restaurants. Reason: Colorado law forces bars to close at 8 p.m. on Sundays. On Saturday, however, they can remain in operation until 2 a.m. Sunday morning. By moving the date ahead, traditional parties can continue through the evening even though they are not on the traditional day. With accommodations for the holidays sold out many weeks in advance, activity at Aspen bistros reaches a high point at New Year's. Special parties are slated at several restaurants. Others plan to enlarge on their regular fare." The photograph above shows businesses on Galena Street on a wintry night in the 1960s.

This photo and more can be found in the Aspen Historical Society archives at aspenhistory.org.