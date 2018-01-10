From the Vault: Ready for take off

"County to help keep airport open," announced The Aspen Times on Dec. 10, 1953. "The Board of County Commissioners at their regular meeting voted to assist in keeping the Aspen Airport open, or free of snow, during the winter season, when county equipment was free after plowing the roads of the county. Harold Pabst, owner of a flying service, appeared before the commissioners and urged them to assist in plowing snow to a sufficient width to allow planes to land and take off. The city has agreed to help clear the snow and between the two, can probably keep ahead of the snow unless we get snows like the early January snow of two years ago. Pabst plans to prepare notices that can be included in the mailing of all lodges and hotels that will notify prospective guests who own planes or who will use charter service so they can plan to fly to Aspen this winter." The image above shows an airplane at Sardy Field in the winter, circa 1955.

