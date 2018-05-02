From the Vault: Main Street potholes a rite of spring

"City to patch hwy. holes if state can't," announced The Aspen Times on Feb. 16, 1978. "If the state highway department doesn't fill the potholes in Main Street, the city will and bill the state for the work. This was among decisions made Monday during its regular meeting by Aspen's City Council and followed a discussion about how poorly the highway through the city was being maintained. At one point in the discussion City Manager Mick Mahoney said he had been considering closing all or part of Main Street because of hazards created by the potholes. He mentioned that the state had originally allocated funds to repave the highway through the city last fall, but the project had been delayed and the work was now scheduled for this spring. After additional discussion the council voted to have city crews repair the potholes in the highway and bill the state for the work. Mahoney also reported that a man had been hired by the parks department to work full time cleaning up trash on city streets and alleys. Estimated cost would be $9,600 and an appropriations ordinance was being prepared for future council approval. In addition, Mahoney told the council street crews had been instructed to begin sweeping gravel from city streets whenever the weather permitted."

This photo and more can be found in the Aspen Historical Society archives at aspenhistory.org.