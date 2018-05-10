From the Vault: An Ode to Mom

"Mother's Day Next Sunday," proclaimed the Aspen Democrat-Times on May 4, 1926. "Next Sunday is Mother's Day throughout this broad land of ours, and all should respect the day for the fine sentiment it expresses and the ideals it stands for — MOTHER! It is the greatest word in all languages or tongues and stands for more, means more, than any other word or name. Honor her by sending her a loving message, telling her that she is not forgotten. Wear a red carnation in her honor if she is living, and a white carnation if she has passed on. Sunday afternoon Aspen Lodge No. 224, B.P.O. Elks will conduct Mother's Day a program in the lodge room, to which all are most cordially invited. A carnation will be given to each and every mother in attendance and the officers of the lodge will exemplify the ritualistic ceremonies of the Order of Elks, a feature that was adopted at the last session of the grand lodge. The lodge extends a cordial invitation to everybody to attend these services to be held Sunday afternoon at three o'clock."

This photo and more can be found in the Aspen Historical Society archives at aspenhistory.org.