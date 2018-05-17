From the Vault: A Tradition Begins

"German mayor begins visit," The Aspen Times announced on July 21, 1966. "Aspen's Pitkin County Airport is due to be the scene of the gayest festivities since its dedication in 1958 today, July 21, when local officials and residents welcome the mayor of Aspen's sister city, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, and his official party. Mayor Philipp Schumpp and his entourage are scheduled to fly from Denver to start a five-day visit this morning. Reception ceremonies are to begin at about 11 AM. After the airport ceremonies, which include a Bavarian Band serenade and an honor guard of German ski instructors, Mayor Schumpp is due for lunch at the Red Onion and a tour of the city. A private dinner for the German party by Aspen's Mayor is on the agenda for this evening at the Golden Horn Restaurant. During his Aspen visit Mayor Schumpp is to be made an honorary citizen of the City of Aspen and will rename a street, a park and two ski trails. Aspen city officials urged residents to participate in as many activities as possible to honor the German officials. The visit is part of a sister city program conceived last winter by one of Mayor Schumpp's aids, Rudolf Hundertschun." The image above shows Mayor Schumpp being welcomed to Aspen, 1966.

This photo and more can be found in the Aspen Historical Society archives at aspenhistory.org.