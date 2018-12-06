Mountain Mayhem: Flamingo Gala for AEF

Last Friday, Nov. 30, Aspen Education Foundation (AEF) presented its wildly successful fundraiser, Flamingo, at The St. Regis Aspen, welcoming board members, parents, staff and members of the community for a gala event. The sold-out evening, themed as a Western chic affair, started with a cocktail reception in the tented courtyard followed by dinner, a live auction and dancing in the ballroom. Numbers are being tallied and the silent auction is currently running online, though it's safe to say it was the most beneficial Flamingo to date thanks to the incredible support through ticket, table and auction sales, a paddle raise, corporate pledges and much more.

As AEF's primary source of revenue for the year, the Flamingo directly funds teacher and staff salaries, as well as a wide range of academic and extracurricular programs from K-12, which includes college counseling, aeronautics, outdoor education, robotics, IB program, theatre and music and more.

There are too many names to note who made all the difference this year, though several that do need mention include AEF Chairman of the Board Raifie Bass; Executive Director Cynthia Chase; Assistant Executive Director Michelle Sherlock; Amanda and Justin Leonard, Flamingo co-chairs; Michelle and Ken Stiller, Flamingo co-chairs; Jennifer and Mark Styslinger, Flamingo honorees; Daylene and Gary Lichtenwalter, Flamingo honorees; Elizabeth Slossberg with EKS Events, AEF board member and Flamingo event consultant. An event committee of a dozen or so volunteers truly helped raise the bar.

The silent auction opened online at midnight as the party ended, featuring an array of items, experiences and perfect holiday gifts. Shop soon, as it closes on Dec. 15: http://www.aspenaef.org/flamingo-2018.

Another way to support AEF is by shopping at new luxe boutique Olivela on the Hyman Avenue Mall, which has partnered with AEF. Visit http://www.olivela.com/AEF and 20 percent of all proceeds — forever — will benefit the program. During the month of December, all in-store purchases will go to AEF.