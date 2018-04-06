From the Vault: Etched in ink

"History of valley recounted in recent book," announced The Aspen Times on Dec. 18, 1958. "An entire book devoted to the history of the Roaring Fork Valley was recently published by Sage Books in Denver. Written by Len Shoemaker, who was forest ranger in this area for many years, the book traces the history, settlement and development of the valley and the towns in it, with considerable space being given to Aspen. In addition, it contains 45 photographs of the area and a map which notes 155 place names. Hundreds of older residents of Aspen are mentioned as well as most enduring Aspen institutions." The image above was taken by Len Shoemaker, circa 1925, and shows a person standing at Snowmass Lake.

This photo and more can be found in the Aspen Historical Society archives at aspenhistory.org.