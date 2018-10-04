Best of off-season entertainment: 20 reasons to stick around Aspen this offseason

During some autumn offseasons in Aspen, the long stretch between Aspen Filmfest and opening day of the ski season can seem like a cultural wasteland. We cling to the stand-outs on the Belly Up concert calendar and a handful of offseason bar and restaurant specials as our only excuses to leave the house at night.

Not so this fall. With new events like the Wheeler Opera House's Shining Mountain Film Festival and an increasingly robust lineup of music and comedy at The Temporary at Willits, along with an ambitious run of shows at Belly Up, there's plenty of action around here until the ski lifts start spinning.

Here are 20 reasons to stick around Aspen this fall:

Glitch Mob

Friday, Oct. 5, Belly Up Aspen

bellyupaspen.com

The party-friendly electronic music group from Los Angeles brings its tour in support of the new album "See Without Eyes" to Aspen.

'Equus'

Through Oct. 13, Thunder River Theatre Co., Carbondale

thunderrivertheatre.com

The local company is raising its national profile with a new guest artist program that brings actors from beyond Colorado.

'The Burn Zone' reading

Tuesday, Oct. 9, Explore Booksellers

explorebooksellers.com

Snowmass Village resident Renee Linnell is publishing a revelatory memoir about her experience being brainwashed and sucked into a cult. She'll sign and discuss the book at Explore, launching a national book tour.

Comedian Andrew Overdahl

Saturday, Oct. 6, The Temporary, Willits

tacaw.org

The Denver-based comedian, co-star of "Those Who Can't" and member of the Grawlix headlines at The Temporary.

Shining Mountain Film Festival

wheeleroperahouse.com

Sunday, Oct. 7, and Monday, Oct. 8, Wheeler Opera House

In celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day, the theater hosts two days of films by and about Native Americans in this inaugural festival.

Poet Joanna McClure

Wednesday, Oct. 10, Aspen Art Museum

aspenartmuseum.org

The Beat Generation poet hosts a reading reflecting the works of artist Jay Defeo.

Steel Pulse

Thursday, Oct. 11, Belly Up

These reggae roots greats are Colorado favorites.

Tech N9ne

Saturday, Oct. 13, Belly Up

The rap veteran and producer is touring in support of his 20th studio album, "Planet."

Poet Yolanda Wisher

Tuesday, Oct. 16, Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar

The Phiadelphia-based poet is the October writer-in-residence at Aspen Words. She'll read and discuss her work at this free event.

On the Rise Concert Series

Saturday, Oct. 20, through Dec. 1, Wheeler Opera House

This is the Wheeler's creatively curated "discovery series" of concerts from talented bands and musicians you probably haven't heard yet. The 2018 series opens with the bluegrass band Upstate Rubdown (Oct. 20) followed by Heather Maloney (Nov. 10), Vienna Teng (Nov. 17) and Lucas Wolf (Dec. 1).

Julian Marley & the Uprising

Tuesday, Oct. 23, Belly Up Aspen

Bob Marley's son carries on the reggae torch for his family.

Kamasi Washington

Thursday, Oct. 25, Belly Up

A bona fide genius saxophone player, composer and bandleader, bridging contemporary jazz into the mainstram through his work on Kendrick Lamar's "To Pimp a Butterfly" and his own crossover records like "The Epic" and "The Choice." This has potential to be a musical highlight of the year in Aspen.

Naked Magicians

Sunday, Oct. 28, Wheeler Opera House

It is what it sounds like. Magic, comedy and full-frontal male nudity from this popular Australian duo.

Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket

Tuesday, Oct. 30, Belly Up Aspen

My Morning Jacket's guitarist and multi-instrumentalist comes to town with a new solo album, "Wished Out."

Somatic Poetry with CAConrad

Friday, Nov. 2, and Saturday, Nov. 3, Aspen Art Museum

In the last of the extraordinary interactive events coinciding with its "Ritual" exhibition, the museum hosts poet CAConrad to write personalized rituals for museum visitors.

Shakedown Street

Saturday, Nov. 10, Belly Up Aspen

The beloved Colorado-based Grateful Dead cover band returns to town. This is one of many free and cheap concerts at Belly Up this offseason. Pick up the Aspen Times Weekly next week for a rundown of the best free concerts rolling through town in October and November.

Heather Mahoney

Saturday, Nov. 10, Wheeler Opera House

A throwback pop singer, Mahoney has opened for the likes of Lake Street Dive, Rodrigo y Gabriela and Gary Clark Jr. The Wheeler puts her in the spotlight in this standout entry in its On the Rise series.

Dead Horses

Friday, Nov. 16, The Temporary, Willits

The Milwaukee-based folk band headlines the midvalley club with special guest Benjamin Jaffe of HoneyHoney.

Kid Flicks

Saturday, Nov. 17, The Temporary, Willits

The venue will host a selection of the best short films from the New York International Children's Film Festival.

Saved By the '90s

Saturday, Nov. 17, Belly Up

Adding a new wrinkle stable of cover bands that regularly play Belly Up, this new tribute act headlines Belly Up with a silly spin on the best of the 1990s.

