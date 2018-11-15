Bar talk: Holiday open house
November 15, 2018
There are many ways to entertain, but during the busy holiday season, it's the open house party that I gravitate to. Not a big, sit-down meal. Not a frenetic, crowded, two-hour cocktail party. Rather, a gentle stretch of time with people coming and going as they please. With a serve-yourself bar and an array of (mostly) room-temperature food, you can create a relaxed atmosphere that says the whole point was to connect for a little while, and share a drink and something good to eat. Here's how to put together your own bar for the open house:
• Set up the bar ahead of time. Put out glasses, a bucket for ice, and small bowls for citrus wedges and olives.
• Consider filling a large container or bucket with drinks and ice so that everything stays cold and people can help themselves.
• Don't feel obligated to offer every beverage under the sun. Pick a few alcoholic and a few non-alcoholic ones, and just make sure you have enough of them.
Trending In: Weekly
- For our dogs’ sake, it may be time to put the smartphone down
- Aspen Times Weekly: ‘The Front Runner’ at the Denver Film Festival
- Aspen’s has its own French Quarter with new retailers on the scene
- Michael Franti, for the love and for Gunilla, at Belly Up Aspen
- ‘How will this look on my wall?’ There’s an app for that
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen Skiing Co. embraces uphilling, but says safe travel must improve
- Unsealed documents reveal more alleged rape cases in Aspen area
- Man’s theft spree in Aspen includes roll of fake grass, Prada items
- Aspen Mountain will open Saturday with 130 acres, top-to-bottom terrain
- Father of man accused of starting Lake Christine Fire asks for trial in trespass case
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.