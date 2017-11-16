Aspen Times Weekly: The annual nonprofit wish list

Aspen may be a land of plenty. But it also is a land with plenty of needs — at the holidays and all year-round. So once again, we asked our local nonprofits what their No. 1 need is. The outpouring of responses — and the breadth of requests — always surprises us. It reminds us, year after year, that we can all make a difference to our neighbors in need. We hope you'll read this and give generously where you can.

HERE are their wishes, In their own words.

SPORTS & RECREATION

ASPEN UNITED SOCCER CLUB

Aspen United Soccer Club's #1 wish or request is sponsors for player scholarships, or player scholarships. Our registration fee varies slightly each season but $525 is a good ball park.

We have approximately 10-15 players each season and we could really use some support to help keep them playing.

Heidi Godomsky, info@aspenunitedsoccer.org

ASPEN VALLEY SKI & SNOWBOARD CLUB

Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club wishes to have a well-attended Audi Ajax Cup on Dec. 30. The Audi Ajax Cup is our largest fundraiser of the year. Each year, we give over $1M in scholarships and subsidies to our athletes; this would not be possible without the Audi Ajax Cup! Please consider purchasing a ticket and helping us give more kids in the Roaring Fork Valley access to the mountains. It will be a great day of ski racing and spectating with a fun après party to top it all off!

Purchase a ticket by contacting Susan Muenchen at smuenchen@teamavsc.org or 970.205.5107 or visiting http://www.teamavsc.org/ajax-cup

CHALLENGE ASPEN

Challenge Aspen is seeking financial support or equipment for our adaptive biking program to enable us to broaden the opportunities for people with cognitive and/or physical disabilities. Equipment needs include recumbent trikes, tandem bikes, helmets, and maintenance tools. The total estimated cost to fully fund the program is $15,000 (naming rights available). Any contribution helps further our mission of making possibilities for people with disabilities.

Grace Nims, gnims@challengeaspen.org

CLIMB FOR CONSERVATION

Our #1Wish/Need: A donation to sponsor one passionate conservation climber to join our 2018 "Team Trek to Machu Picchu, Peru" hiking over 50+ miles and 6,000 feet of vertical gain! Our team mission is to raise awareness and funds to protect the last remaining jaguars of South America. This is an opportunity for one individual to have a life changing experience, create positive dialogue in their community, and put a spotlight on the critical issue of endangered species protection. Climb for Conservation, Inc. is a tax-exempt public charity that leads climbs around the world for a conservation cause. We are a female-led organization, empowering women to reach for the summit, but all programs are coed and all ages.

http://www.climbforconservation.org

LOVA TRAILS ASSOCIATION

The South Canyon segment of the LoVa Trail has been named to Governor Hickenlooper's 16 Priority list of high-need trail connections throughout the state. LoVa assists local governmental entities with grant-writing and funding solicitation to further the design and construction of the trail.

http://www.lovatrails.org

ROARING FORK MOUNTAIN BIKING ASSOCIATION

The Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association's #1 wish is for all local riders who are enjoying the valley's evolving trail system to become an annual member. Support our many efforts into 2018 and beyond!

Learn more at RFMBA.org or join our membership ranks at win.IMBA.com/join.

SACRED CYCLE

One wish: Occasional WordPress help with corrections and additions on our website

Heather Russell, heather@thesacredcycle.org

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES

ADVOCATE SAFEHOUSE

Advocate Safehouse Project's number 1 wish this holiday season is: Cleaning Supplies.

Crystal Young, 970-928-2071

ASCENDIGO AUTISM SERVICES

Ascendigo Autism Services is a local nonprofit offering year-round camp programming to kids and adults on the autism spectrum. As the snow falls, we put away our summer gear and take out our skis. In doing so we have additions to our holiday wish list which includes: new climbing gear to help our Alpine program ascend to the top — $600; a raft to help guide our athletes down the Roaring Fork — $1,500; and a scholarship to assist local youth in attending a partnership program with the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club — $500. Thank you!

Ashley Martin, 970-927-3143

ASPEN CHAPEL

We would like financial support for our Night Shelter for the homeless people in Aspen this winter.

Nicholas Vesey, nicholas@aspenchapel.org

ASPEN STRONG FOUNDATION

Our number one wish is for every business, valley wide, to include mental hygiene awareness in their organizational structure, thus promoting mental health and encouraging everyone to take a check up from the neck up.

Information for donating to Aspen Strong can be found at: https://aspenstrong.org/philanthropy/donate/ or contact Emily Supino at emilysupinollc@gmail.com

CASA OF THE NINTH

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the 9th Judicial District is wishing for TIME from people who would like to make a positive impact on the lives of children who have been abused or neglected. We need more volunteer advocates to give a voice to these children in Dependency & Neglect cases in Pitkin, Garfield, and Rio Blanco Counties. Advocates participate in intensive 30-hour trainings before being matched to a case and then the typical time commitment is 5 or 6 hours a month. If you would like to help local children but do not have much time to help, you can also support CASA with a tax-deductible donation at https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1708150

Christy Doyon, executive director, 970-987-4332

FAMILY VISITOR PROGRAM

Family Visitor Programs would love to have gift cards to City Market, Target/ Wal-Mart. During the holidays, and throughout the year many of the families we visit run low on money and are in need of diapers, formula and other things for their baby.

Sandy Swanson, sswanson@familyvistor.org

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Habitat for Humanity is proud to partner with the Roaring Fork School District and Pitkin County to begin the Basalt Vista Housing Partnership in 2018. This unique project is located behind Basalt High School and will provide 15 homes for teachers and 12 homes for the general workforce – all priced at an affordable purchase level. Please consider making a monetary donation to Habitat for Humanity to assist in building this exciting new community! http://www.habitatroaringfork.org or 948-7207

HOLIDAY BASKETS PROGRAM

We are a totally volunteer program that provides new gifts and food gift cards to 250 families (1,000 people in need in the Roaring Fork Valley. Our wish is for City Market food gift cards and cash donations.

Anne Blackwell, http://www.holidaybasketsprogram.com

HOSPICE OF THE VALLEY

Give the Gift of Dignity. From Aspen to Parachute to Vail to Summit County, HomeCare and Hospice of the Valley is the only Hospice provider for 6,000 square miles. Our team of dedicated nurses, therapists, social workers, aides, chaplains and volunteers are honored to give the best healthcare

possible. Our Compassionate Care Fund ensures that we don't turn anyone away due to lack of ability to pay … even those without or with inadequate insurance for end of life care. $50 provides patient medication for 5 days. $150 provides patient equipment (hospital bed, overbed table, etc.) for one month and $1,267 provides clinical services (nurses, CNAs, etc.) for one week. Your generosity could mean the world to someone who needs help.

Beth Albert, balbert@hchotv.org

LIFT-UP

Lift-Up's wish is to end hunger throughout our valley. For 35 years we have provided essential humanitarian assistance to the communities we serve. We always need nonperishable food donations, financial support and volunteers. This year we are requesting a reliable, pre-owned truck or large SUV to assist us in delivering FREE lunches to students (ages 18 & under) in the RE-2 school district on Fridays, when there is no school in session.

Debbie Patrick, marketing@liftup.org

MOUNTAIN FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS

Help us build our home, Mountain Family Health Centers — Regional Integrated Health Complex — Edwards. This new home will provide integrated primary medical care, behavioral health and dental care all in the same location. Partnered with Eagle County Public Health Services it will be a regional one-stop health center for Eagle County residents.

Donate at http://www.mountainfamily.org or contact Garry Schalla at gschalla@mountainfamily.org

SALVATION ARMY

The local Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers to raise funds for the programs that help pay rent, utilities and transport to doctors. These programs are provided only through funds given to local Salvation Army; children's coats during the annual coat drive.

Karen Lee 970-945-6976

PLANNED PARENTHOOD

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains Glenwood Springs health center provides low or no-cost reproductive health services and medically accurate sexual health education throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. Glenwood Springs health center is a proud safety net health care provider throughout Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties. In the last year we provided 2,450 patients with 19,827 services. Of patients served, 47 percent reported under the federal poverty level and 62 percent had no form of insurance. Our need is for continued philanthropic support from individual and community partners in order to increase access to essential forms of health care, empower individuals to take charge of their reproductive health and create a healthier community for all. Thank you!

Rebecca Binion, 970-945-8631

PATHFINDERS

Pathfinders is a local nonprofit serving our valley from Aspen to Parachute. We provide counseling and volunteer services for those struggling with cancer, serious illness, and all forms of grief and loss. Pathfinders programming and services have grown substantially this year, especially in the areas of grief and loss support. Any kind of monetary donation will really make a difference in the communities we serve.

Allison Daily, allison@pathfindersforcancer.org

RESPONSE

On Response's wish list are a laptop (2016 or newer) and cash donations. Both these contributions will help us to continue our mission: to support, educate and empower survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Donations can be made through our website, http://www.responsehelps.org.

RIVER BRIDGE REGIONAL CENTER

Our number one wish is brain games for teenagers.

Lori Bennet, 970-945-5195.

SHINING STARS FOUNDATION

We are in need of $50+ gift cards to Safeway/City Market. The holidays can be a financially stressful time for any family. For families with children facing cancer or another life threatening illness, this stress is coupled with a seriously ill child to care for and stacks of expensive medical bills to pay. With your help, we can make the holidays shine a little brighter for those in need.

Office@ShiningStarsFoundation.org or 970-925-STAR

VALLEY LIFE FOR ALL

Valley Life for All is a nonprofit organization with a vision to build inclusive communities where people of all abilities belong and contribute. Our just-launched Inclusion Campaign is an effort to educate and empower the building of inclusive communities.

Wish list: Sponsor printing for one month of Inclusion Campaign Rack Cards — $150; sponsor one month of Inclusion Campaign (A new story each month) — $300; sponsors names will be published unless otherwise requested.

Debbie Wilde, 970-618-0949

OTHER NONPROFITS

ASPEN CAMP

Winter is coming! Our cabins are over 40 years old and in desperate need of being resealed to preserve heat and reduce energy waste. Help us improve our sustainability and lower our costs so programs remain affordable for the low-income families we serve! Our goal is to raise $7,000. This is a long-term investment. Can you help us?

Katie Murch, 970-315-0513

ASPEN HALL OF FAME

The Aspen Hall of Fame's #1 wish right now is for someone to provide a gift certificate to Sashae for up to $1,000 to cover the cost of our floral arrangements for our annual banquet, Jan. 20, 2018, where we will be inducting Bob and Tee Child, Lester Crown and Bobby Mason.

Jeanette Darnauer, 970-925-9010

ASPEN JOURNALISM

Our number one need — goal really — is to meet a year-end matching grant from the Knight Foundation and the Democracy Fund via the News Match program. It's designed to support nonprofit news organizations, like Aspen Journalism, that are members of the Institute for Nonprofit News. As part of the News Match program, every donation to Aspen Journalism by Dec. 31, 2017 will be matched, up to $1,000 per donation, for a total of $28,000.

You can donate at http://www.newsmatch.org, http://www.aspenjournalism.org, or contact Brent Gardner-Smith, editor and executive director, at brent@aspenjournalism.org

ASPENOUT

In 2017, AspenOUT awarded $16,000 in college scholarships to graduating seniors from Aspen to Glenwood Springs. The money was raised through our annual fundraiser Aspen Gay Ski Week. We would love to double that number for 2018! Matching donations to our scholarship program is our wish and dream for the youth of the Roaring Fork Valley.

Kevin J. McManamon, Kevin@rfglcf.com

ASPEN THRIFT SHOP

Our number 1 wish is new volunteers. Information and applications can be found at info@aspenthriftshop.com

Ellen Walbert, info@aspenthriftshop.org

BRIDGING BIONICS

Platform Therapy Mat with hand crank — 4' x 7' for client assessments and therapy. Total cost with shipping: $1,900; GoPro Camera for program videos of clients to document their progress; total cost: $500; Wood Stall Bars for our Snowmass facility. Users can perform shoulder range of motion exercises from a sitting or standing position. Top rungs are designed for chin-ups or pull-ups. Total cost with shipping: $400; Annual program fee for a client with a neurological impairment to participate in our program: $300 sponsorship

Online donations: https://bridgingbionics.networkforgood.com/projects/23216-general-contributions

CHRIS KLUG FOUNDATION

Our wish is to eliminate the wait for the 119,000 people waiting for an organ transplant. You can support this effort by registering to be an organ donor on our website. In addition, we wish for a new laptop to support our growing programs. We have reached over 2 million people in 2017 and our current laptop cannot keep up.

lauren@chrisklugfoundation.org

HUTS FOR VETS

Huts For Vets is in need of housing for 10 veterans before and after each of our four summer 2018 programs — one night on each end of a trip — a Thursday and a Sunday. We are looking for a single home or accommodation where floor space is an option for sleeping pads and where we can cook and serve meals in a communal atmosphere.

Paul Andersen, hutsforvets@gmail.com

NON PROFIT SOLVER

Our wish is for people to take advantage of our services; we specialize in assisting associations, societies and civic groups in identifying and implementing solutions for falling membership, financial stress, strategic planning, staffing, marketing/PR, IRS compliance and growth strategies to highlight a few.

Scott Norvell, 515-250-7000

ENVIRONMENT & ANIMALS

AMERICAN RENEWABLE ENERGY INSTITUTE AND THE AREDAY SUMMIT

We are currently raising funds to support AREI's Community Conversions program, to engage leadership on the build out of local resilience strategies i.e. CSAs, distributed energy, water use and more. These monthly gatherings will be free and open to the public and will feature a variety of workshops, local leader panels and other movers and shakers within the climate change, renewable energy and sustainability world. Happy holidays to all!

Chip Comins, chairman and CEO, info@areday.net

ASPEN ANIMAL SHELTER

We would love for people to donate their time and energy at the Aspen Animal Shelter. Volunteers are welcomed, and encouraged, to walk the dogs, brush the cats, or even wash the dirty bowls.

Seth Sachson, executive director

Aspen Animal Shelter, dogsaspen@sopris.net

ASPEN CENTER FOR ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES

An ACES "wish" would be to get a snowblower for use at Hallam Lake.

Jim Kravitz, jkravitz@aspennature.org.

ASPEN TREE

Our wish for the holiday is that we all work on treating each other and our planet with more respect, love, and compassion, and weigh our day to day decisions based on what will best serve our children's children or those that are yet to be born. We also wish that everyone join us, and share gratitude for our local food system and community on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at our 10th annual Farm to Table FREE Community Meal at the Jerome!

Eden Vardy, 970-379-2323.

CORE

CORE doesn't "need" anything material, so our wish is the following:

We wish for the Roaring Fork Valley to take action on the environment by saving energy. Join 500+ community members who have taken the High Five pledge at http://www.High5RFV.com.

Lara Whitley, 970-510-5100

LUCKY DAY RESCUE

Our #1 wish is for more foster families so we can save more dogs and cats. Donate and information at: http://www.luckydayrescue.org

ROARING FORK CONSERVANCY

Roaring Fork Conservancy's wish is to take every 8th grader, from Aspen to Glenwood Springs, out on the river to experience our unique valley from a different perspective. A day on the river, filled with both educational opportunities and inevitable fun will foster the next generation of river stewards, enthusiasts, and protectors. A gift of $80 per student will go a long way in getting this initiative flowing!

Rick Lofaro, rick@roaringfork.org

SMILING GOAT RANCH

Our wish is for a yurt so the visiting veterans from Huts for Vets have a place to stay. We also wish for a real teepee for the autism children to play in and a pick-up truck to pull a horse trailer. And anyone out there with horse skills, we need more back riders. Check us out and donate at: http://www.smilinggoatranch.com

Sheryl Barto, sheryl@smilinggoatranch.com

SOLAR ROLLERS

Our No. 1 wish/need is for proactive optimists to become involved with Solar Rollers — as high school team leaders, board members, volunteers, donors, etc. Millions of people are concerned about climate change and frustrated with the dangerous actions of those in power. We are looking for individuals who are eager to take independent steps to inspire young people to work on solving this critical problem.

solarrollers.org or PO Box 732, Carbondale

SOPRIS THERAPY SERVICES/HORSES FOR HEROES

Our wish is for a sponsor for our Mini-Horse program. Financially, or physically, we need help with everything from pen cleaning, grooming, exercising and especially loving the mini-horses we use for our program serving children and adults with disabilities since 1994. 970-948-1002

SUSTAINABLE SETTINGS

Here at Sustainable Settings our #1 wish list/need is staff housing.

Rose Levan, rose@sustainablesettings.org

WILDERNESS WORKSHOP

Wilderness Workshop would love the following for Christmas: Full, most up to date subscription to the Adobe suite.

Rebecca Mirsky, rebecca@wildernessworkshop.org

WINDWALKERS EAL & THERAPY CENTER

After looking at our very long long list of needs, we always say, "volunteers" … especially because we are open six days a week year-round. Other than that, we always need hay for the horses and sponsors for riders!

Gabrielle Greeves, gabrielle@windwalkerstrc.org

YOUTH & EDUCATION

ANDY ZANCA YOUTH EMPOWERMENT PROGRAM

Our wish is for AA batteries to power our portable recorders.

Stacy or Beth, stacy@azyep.org and beth@azyep.org

ASPEN EDUCATION FOUNDATION

Top of our wish list is to maintain the teacher salaries and programs that AEF currently funds in the Aspen School District. Please help us support extraordinary public education — so that our students continue to thrive, learn and grow each and every day.

Ileana Morales, 970-925-3760 x2118

ASPEN YOUTH CENTER

"In addition to generous financial contributions which will help keep our after-school and all day summer programming Forever Free, Aspen Youth Center is in need of new pots and pans for our Top Chef program, a new Play Station 4 console, and art supplies for Art Spot.

Michaela Idhammar, michaela@aspenyouthcenter.org.

BASALT EDUCATION FOUNDATION

Please support Basalt High School's graduates of 2018 with a gift to the Basalt Education Foundation's Scholarship Fund. BEF has given scholarships totaling $42,500 to 27 students in the last three years ranging from $500 to $5,000 and our goal is to increase the number of scholarships to allow more students to achieve their dream of attending the college or post-secondary training program of their choice.

Erika Leavitt at 970-274-0805 or give online at http://www.basaltedu.org.

THE BUDDY PROGRAM

Our needs include 15 sets of matching snowshoes, brand new; 15 new headlamps; 15 brand new, full size backpacks for overnight camping; 15 brand new 0 degree sleeping bags; 60 sheets of particle board; grocery store or coffee shop gift certificates for volunteer recognition; volunteer Big Buddy mentors.

Lindsay Lofaro, 970-367-4194

EARLY LEARNING CENTER

Our number 1 wish/need that we would love donations for is an upgraded Toddler and Infant outside play space at the Early Learning Center. We are in need of re-doing the flooring and the play structures in this area.

Emily Lambert or Carrie Tippet, 970-920-9201

PROJECT GRADUATION

In 1989 a group of parents recognized a need for a safe alternative to the traditional all-night graduation parties of the past and organized a drug-free, alcohol-free, all-night "lock-in" party for seniors only. This event has been an unqualified success for more than two decades. The purpose of this event is to ensure that our graduates have a memorable and safe celebration at the end of their high school years. Our wish is: Magician — $1400; DJ — $1000; Coffee Bar — $500; Caricaturist — $1000; Carnival Games — $2000

Kim Allen, pkfcallen@comcast.net

RAISING A READER

We need board members with a passion for children, literacy and the family bonds that foster academic success. Raising A Reader provides parent education and storybooks to the families of 1,800 local children. Energetic board members have a big impact. Help us build awareness about the critical importance of books, language and love in a young child's life.

Rick Blauvelt, rick@rar4kids.org

STEPPING STONES

Stepping Stones is a youth mentoring program that operates drop-in centers for youth ages 10 to 21. Our philosophy is that strong, long-term relationships with positive adult role models and providing access to free services and programming are the key to empowering youth and building a healthy community. Stepping Stones is in need of funds to support our new middle school program in Carbondale. Funds are needed to support programming, additional staff, and acquiring a new drop-in center facility in 2018 for our middle schoolers.

Kyle Crawley, 720-207-7646

VALLEY SETTLEMENT

We would like visitors to learn more about the work of Valley Settlement by scheduling a tour.

Jon Fox-Rubin, info@valleysettlement.org.

WILDWOOD SCHOOL

Thank you so much for this opportunity, on top of the Wildwood annual nonprofit "Wish List" for this year is an outdoor musical instrument!

Becky Helmus, 970-925-5678

ARTS & CULTURE

5POINT FILM FESTIVAL

Our number #1 wish is to raise funds to help support the AV and theater rental for our free children's program as well as our free program for high school and middle schoolers at our 2018 Festival this April 19-22, 2018.

Meaghan Lynch, meaghan@5pointfilm.org

ANDERSON RANCH ARTS CENTER

Anderson Ranch Arts Center is actively fundraising to winterize the Children's Building on campus. This will provide a fully heated and insulated space for year-round children and teen programs (currently only used in the summer). Once completed, the winterization project will allow the Ranch to reach more kids by increasing its children and teen workshop offerings, provide more family programs and expand community outreach. The ability to provide affordable and accessible year-round programming for local families is a high priority at the Ranch.

Hannah Thompson, hthompson@andersonranch.org.

ASPEN COMMUNITY THEATRE

Aspen Community Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing opportunities to participate in, learn from and experience live theatre. We mount one very extravagant and seemingly professional musical show every year for the past 41 years. We also offer free dance, vocal, acting and other workshops throughout the year. Our #1 "need" on our wish list would be a new and updated 16 channel Digital Wireless Mic System. The approximate cost is $30,000.

Rita Hunter, aspenrita@yahoo.com

ASPEN HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Aspen Historical Society's primary "wish list" item is donor support for the restoration of a significant item in the AHS collection, a portrait of Ella Stallard. Ella owned what is now the Wheeler/Stallard museum in the early 1900s. The damaged portrait represents one of only two images of Ella and is the only depiction of her in the AHS collection. For more information about the restoration, visit our blog http://www.aspenhistory.org/blog.

Kelly May, kmay@aspenhistory.org.

ASPEN MUSIC FESTIVAL AND SCHOOL

The AMFS's Maroon Bel Canto Children's Chorus is presented as an in- and after-school program at ten elementary and middle schools in the Roaring Fork Valley. This year, 201 children are participating in the program, which runs through the whole school year — 87 more students than the previous year. 25% of our participants have requested scholarship support, and because of the high application numbers, our expenses for the program have increased by more than $8,000 over last year. We would appreciate gifts of any amount to help us support additional Chorus Scholarships and purchase additional sheet music, binders, and other supplies for our young singers.

Katie Hone Wiltgen, khonewiltgen@aspenmusic.org.

ASPEN POETS' SOCIETY

Our #1 need is a generous donation that would help ensure that we continue to give a gratuity to the local musicians and guest poets who perform at our free monthly Live Poetry Night gatherings. In lieu of a cash donation, we could use a gift card to Sandy's Office Supply.

Lisa Max Zimet, lisamaxz@aol.com

ASPEN SANTA FE BALLET

Since 1998, ASFB's Folklórico has enriched the lives of children through free after-school instruction in Mexican folkloric dance. Folklórico now directly impacts the lives of over 200 students, grades K-12 in the Roaring Fork Valley schools. The award-winning Folklórico ensemble performs regularly across the region and teaches artistic excellence, promotes positive youth development and encourages the crossing of cultural boundaries by students and their families. $250 would help cover the costs of folklórico shoes for five students in need.

Jessica Moore, jessica@aspensantafeballet.com

ASPEN SCIENCE CENTER

Aspen Science Center wants you to get your your tickets to the Quantum Ball to support the mission of the Aspen Science Center.

David Houggy, 773-882-0333

ASPEN WORDS

$1,525 would allow us to provide a full tuition scholarship for a local writer to participate in an Aspen Summer Words workshop. Led by award-winning authors, these 5-day workshops are an intimate place for writers to develop their craft, network with publishing professionals, and attend panels and author readings. Jamie Kravitz, Jamie.kravitz@aspeninstitute.org

THE ART BASE

The Art Base wishes for a set of 12 Chromebook laptops for our classroom. This equipment will allow us to expand our computer programming and animation workshop offerings for youth in the Roaring Fork Valley. Students will develop creative thinking, innovation and problem-solving skills through learning the fundamentals of coding and programming using computers in the Art Base classroom. $499/computer

Holly Gressett, holly@theartbase.org

CARBONDALE ARTS

Small storage shed; good computer (Apple); 4 iPads; lights for Rosybelle the Maker Bus; RV awning for Rosybelle; 40×60 tent for Mountain Fair; 10×10 tents; Christmas lights; a Santa suit; trees and perennials for Rio Grande RTway; a Letterpress.

Amy Kimberly, amy@carbondalearts.com

JAZZ ASPEN SNOWMASS

The Jazz Aspen Snowmass "wish" will be to keep the music playing in our valley through private lesson funds and instrument donations for local students.

http://www.jazzaspensnowmass.org/jas-education or 970-920-4996

RED BRICK COUNCIL FOR THE ARTS

We are asking for gallery exhibition sponsors for each of our shows. $250/each.

Sarah Roy, 970-429-2777

ROARING FORK YOUTH ORCHESTRA

Making musical study affordable for all Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra students. Our number one need is to be able to offer more need-based scholarships to RFYO students. Musical study can be cost-prohibitive and the RFYO aims to eliminate all financial barriers to participation. $400 covers a full tuition scholarship for one student for an entire school year, while $2000 would help us cover tuition for five students. Currently more than one-quarter of RFYO students receive scholarships and the need is growing.

Sarah Graf, RFYouthOrchestra@gmail.com

THIRD STREET CENTER

Third Street Center number 1 need is $15,000 for new front and rear entry doors.

Colin Laird, 970-963-3221